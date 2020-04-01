GREENEVILLE – With an abundance of support for first-generation college students, Tusculum University focuses on helping them succeed in all elements of their education.
More than 50 percent of Tusculum’s student body consists of students whose parents or guardians have not earned a bachelor’s degree. The university has two Student Support Services programs that receive in excess of $500,000 total annually in grants and serve 340 traditional as well as adult and online students.
Tusculum’s programs and efforts to help these students have resulted in the university’s selection as a member of the First-gen Forward Cohort for 2020-21. This is a prestigious group of the Center for First-Generation Student Success, an initiative of the NASPA – Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education association and the Suder Foundation.
“We are extraordinarily proud to be chosen as a member of this group and look forward to sharing best practices with colleagues across the nation,” said Dr. Tricia Hunsader, Tusculum’s provost and vice president of academic affairs. “Our dedicated team partners with students to prepare them in advance for the college experience and then helps them optimize their education when they are enrolled at our university. Our network and services will grow stronger as a result of our participation in First-gen Forward.”
The cohort consists of two-year and four-year institutions from 34 states. The designation recognizes higher education institutions that have demonstrated a commitment to improving experiences and advancing outcomes of first-generation college students.
“First-gen Forward is an exciting opportunity for Tusculum to join an elite community of professionals prepared to share evidence-based practices and resources, troubleshoot challenges, generate knowledge and continue to advance the success of first-generation students across the country,” said Dr. Kevin Kruger, NASPA’s president and CEO. “We are excited to see a groundswell of activity from the First-gen Forward cohort and know Tusculum will be a significant contributor.”
Hunsader agreed. She said Tusculum has consistently produced robust programs that pave the way for students to progress toward a degree.
Student Support Services is a U.S. Department of Education TRIO program that has served first-generation and low-income students and those with disabilities at Tusculum since 1997. TRIO consists of federal outreach and student services programs designed to identify and provide services for people from disadvantaged backgrounds.
Tusculum also hosts additional TRIO programs, including three Upward Bound programs and two Educational Talent Search programs, serving first-generation middle and high school students from the local community.
In the fall, Tusculum highlighted its first-generation students with a weeklong series of events at its Greeneville, Knoxville and Morristown locations. The activities were part of First-Generation Celebration Week, during which several first-generation students spoke about their experiences.
“As a first-generation student, I know the value of having a strong support system for the pathway to a degree,” said Dr. Scott Hummel, Tusculum’s president. “Earning a college degree opens so many more doors for students, and the Tusculum family has a passion for working with them so they graduate and attain their dreams. We welcome the invitation to join others in the United States to further enhance the lives of first-generation students through this cohort.”