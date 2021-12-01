Anyone interested in learning more about Tusculum University’s master’s degree programs is invited to attend a special event on Thursday.
The College of Education is sponsoring “After the Cap and Gown” at 7 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. Faculty members will share details about Tusculum’s graduate programs, and some alumni will highlight their experiences seeking a master’s degree from the university, a press release from the university said. Representatives of the Office of Admission and the Office of Financial Aid will also be present to assist potential graduate students.
Attendees will have an opportunity to participate in a question-and-answer session at the end of this event, the release said.
Graduate programs offered at Tusculum University include:
- Master of Arts in organizational training and performance management
- Master of Arts in sport administration
- Master of Arts in teaching
- Master of Business Administration
- Master of Arts in education
- Master of Science in entrepreneurial leadership
- Master of Science in nursing
“We are excited to have a dialogue with participants so they can understand the quality of our master’s degree programs,” said Dr. Miriam Stroder, dean of the College of Education. “A master’s degree enhances career opportunities by generating more attention from prospective employers who review resumes. Tusculum’s master’s programs are affordable, and we are focused on helping students achieve their academic and career goals.”
For more information, contact the Office of Admission at 423-636-7312. More information about Tusculum’s graduate programs is available at https://site.tusculum.edu/apply-visit/apply/graduate/.