Tusculum University is hosting an open house on Saturday for prospective students including juniors and seniors in high school, students looking to transfer from another college or university, and those who will enroll in adult or online undergraduate or graduate programs.
Attendees may bring their transcripts and ACT or SAT scores and be eligible for on-the-spot acceptance for undergraduate admission if they meet all other requirements, a press release from the university said. Members of the admission and financial aid teams will also be conducting a variety of informational sessions for students and parents on student life, academics and financial aid, the release said. Admission team members will also provide campus tours.
Tusculum will hold all open house activities in the Meen Center beginning at 9 a.m.
Prospective students and their parents can visit classrooms and labs to have better understanding of the academic atmosphere, the release said.
“As students consider their next academic step, we want them to learn more about our active and experiential education and see firsthand the beauty and ambiance of our campus,” said Dr. Ramona Williams, vice president of enrollment management and financial aid. “Our future Pioneers will advance their knowledge, build long-term relationships and enjoy an enriched social life, all in a caring Christian environment, when they enroll with us. We encourage them to join us at the open house for a visit to our historic campus.”
Students and their parents can watch one of the Tusculum athletic teams play for free, the release said.
“In addition to enjoying the campus, we will help participants receive all information they need to proceed confidently with the application, admission and financial aid processes,” said Dawn Bridwell, assistant vice president of admissions. “This comprehensive event is an exciting opportunity to spend one-on-one and group time with our prospective students.”
Due to the global coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with university safety protocols, participants must wear a face covering and observe physical distancing. Hand sanitizing stations are located around the campus.
To register for the open house, visit https://my.tusculum.edu/openhouse. More information about the university is available at www.tusculum.edu.