Tusculum University will host an open house event on campus July 8 for students interested in transferring from another institution.
From 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. that day in the Meen Center’s Brotherton Boardroom, prospective transfer students can meet with representatives from the admissions, financial aid and student support offices, as well as other Tusculum University staff members, a press release from the university said.
Personnel from TN Reconnect, an initiative to help more adults return to higher education to gain new skills and advance in the workplace, will also be available to discuss potential opportunities for students to receive a grant to pay tuition and fee expenses not covered by state and federal aid, the release said.
The event is open to students seeking to become a traditional transfer, adult or online student.
A similar event is also planned at Tusculum’s Knoxville campus, 1305 Centerpoint Blvd., at the same time and date.
The university will provide a light meal for attendees.
Majors and minors in the bachelor’s program at Tusculum fall under the colleges of Business; Civic and Liberal Arts; Education; Nursing; and Science, Technology and Math. Students can also earn an associate degree or pursue an independent program of study. Those who receive a bachelor’s degree can then pursue a master’s degree from the university.
“We look forward to speaking with potential students and helping them make a seamless transition to Tusculum,” said Dr. Ramona Williams, the university’s vice president of enrollment management and financial aid. “As Pioneers, they will be able to work closely with our expert faculty and staff, who will provide an active and experiential education in a caring Christian environment that will equip them to be career-ready professionals. We encourage them to join us on our scenic and historic Greeneville campus and our convenient Knoxville campus to learn more about what awaits them at Tusculum.”
To participate in the event, email Laura Battel, assistant director of adult and online studies, at lbattel@tusculum.edu.