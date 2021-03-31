Tusculum University will host a virtual “After the Cap and Gown” event on Tuesday to give individuals interested in pursuing a master’s degree an opportunity to hear firsthand accounts from Tusculum University alumni and representatives of each program the higher education institution offers.
The program is designed to help those with bachelor’s degrees advance to the next stage in their education, a press release from the university said. It will be 7-8:30 p.m. via the Zoom virtual platform.
The program is also open to those who already have a master’s but are seeking to expand their knowledge in another field, the release said.
Members of the Tusculum admission and financial aid teams will discuss the application process and methods to pay for a master’s program. After all of the presentations, attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions.
Tusculum’s graduate programs are:
- Master of business administration
- Master of science in nursing
- Master of arts in education
- Master of arts in teaching
- Master of arts in organizational training and performance management
- Master of arts in sport administration
The Sport Studies and Physical Education Department of the College of Education is sponsoring the program.
“Tusculum offers multiple high-quality and affordable master’s degree programs taught by experienced and expert faculty members,” said Dr. Suzanne Byrd, associate dean of the College Education-Sport Studies, who is leading the event. “Whether a master’s degree will help participants start their career or give them a chance to advance after several years in a profession, we welcome the opportunity to help.”
To participate in “After the Cap and Gown,” log into https://tusculum.zoom.us/j/9922025886. Questions may be emailed in advance to Dr. Byrd at sbyrd@tusculum.edu.