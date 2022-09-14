Tusculum University has enhanced the collegiate experience for students and created a valuable benefit for faculty and staff members with the opening of a new Wellness Center on campus, the university announced in a news release.
The Wellness Center is located on the first floor of the Scott M. Niswonger Commons, one level below Pioneer Arena. The facility is open seven days a week for nearly 100 hours each week and is available to students, faculty and staff.
The facility contains treadmills, elliptical machines and a variety of weight machines. Coming soon will be a full complement of dumbbells and other equipment.
“We are focused on a utilizing a holistic approach to serve our students and support our faculty and staff,” said Dr. Scott Hummel, Tusculum’s president. “This is a well-designed facility with excellent equipment that will enable our students, faculty and staff to achieve their fitness goals.”
Hummel credited Doug Jones, vice president of athletics and university initiatives, with being the driving force in making the Wellness Center a reality. The project became possible with the move of the weight room, designated primarily for athletics, to another part of the Niswonger Commons.
Jones said the Wellness Center is valuable because it promotes good health and habits across campus. He said the Wellness Center is a perfect place for faculty and staff to engage in a workout before or after work. Students will also have an opportunity to schedule time around their classes.
“Many students expect this type of facility when they are exploring where they want to attend college,” Jones said. “Having the Wellness Center will be an excellent amenity we can use as we attract more students to Tusculum. Our residential students will love having a short walk from their rooms or classes, and our employees will enjoy the convenience of an easy-to-access facility so close to their offices.”
Hummel and Jones expressed gratitude to the donors who provided the financial support to purchase the equipment. Hummel said Dr. Larry Brotherton, a Tusculum board of trustees member and university alumnus, was instrumental in the Wellness Center project as the lead donor. In addition, Jones said Tusculum would not have been as successful in developing the facility without John Aglialoro, chairman and CEO of Gym Source USA LLC. The company suggested the design and equipment for the facility.
To see a complete list of donors, visit https://www3.tusculum.edu/news/tusc-family/2022/donors-to-the-wellness-center/. Additional donors are still welcome, and they can visit www.tusculum.edu/giving or call the Office of Institutional Advancement at 423-636-7303.
Tusculum held a grand opening Tuesday to enable donors, community representatives and the Tusculum family to celebrate this latest achievement in promoting the health and welfare of Tusculum family members.
A year ago, the higher education institution opened the Ballad Health Tusculum University Clinic in the Meen Center. That facility, operated by Ballad Health with care delivered by a Tusculum assistant professor of nursing, gives faculty, staff and students and employees’ family members a location to receive care for a variety of ailments.
“We are thrilled with all of these advancements and know they further amplify the value of a Tusculum education,” Hummel said. “We recognize the importance of being proactive about one’s health and are delighted to incorporate these facilities as part of our caring Christian environment.”
More information about the university is available at www.tusculum.edu.