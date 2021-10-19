Students seeking a college degree will have an opportunity to explore all Tusculum University has to offer at two open houses in November on the Greeneville campus.
Tusculum will hold an open house 5:30-7 p.m. on Nov. 4, in the state-of-the-art Meen Center for students wanting to enroll at the university as undergraduate and graduate students in Tusculum’s adult and online studies program. In addition, Tusculum will conduct an open house 9-11:30 a.m. on Nov. 6 in the Meen Center for those who would like to enter the university as traditional undergraduate students.
At both events, participants will be able to meet with representatives of Tusculum’s academic programs as well as speak with Dr. Scott Hummel, the university’s president, and the financial aid team.
Tusculum especially welcomes at both open houses students who have met all prerequisites and are interested in enrolling in Tusculum’s Bachelor of Science in nursing program. A new cohort of nursing students will begin its studies at Tusculum in the spring 2022 semester, which begins in January.
Students who enroll at Tusculum not only have an opportunity to study at Tennessee’s first higher education institution but also take courses with smaller class sizes, join a wide variety of clubs and groups and participate in robust social activities.
“We invite students to visit our gorgeous and historic campus and learn more about the outstanding education they will receive in a caring Christian environment,” said Dr. Ramona Williams, vice president of enrollment management and financial aid. “Tusculum’s exceptional faculty and staff members know their students and invest time and energy to ensure they are equipped to be career-ready professionals after graduation. A Tusculum education is affordable and will produce value throughout a graduate’s life.”
To register for either open house, visit https://my.tusculum.edu/openhouse/. More information about the university’s bachelor’s degree programs is available at https://site.tusculum.edu/apply-visit/apply/undergraduate/. Further details about Tusculum’s graduate programs are available at https://site.tusculum.edu/apply-visit/apply/graduate/.