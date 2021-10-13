Tusculum University is partnering with Rural Resources to host a Farm to Table dinner at the Doak House Museum.
According to a press release from the university, the dinner on Oct. 21 will feature produce grown at the Doak House and Rural Resources, such as corn, pumpkins, chestnuts and peppers.
“This event is tremendous opportunity to spend a relaxing evening outdoors enjoying a delicious meal cooked in a different manner,” said Dr. Peter Noll, associate professor of public history and museum studies. “We are excited to partner with Rural Resources and use home-grown ingredients as part of the menu and know the community will enjoy the ambiance.”
The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with a meet-and-greet, according to the release. Diners will be seated between the Doak House and the academy building at 6 p.m. and will be served soup as the first course at 6:15 p.m. The main course will be served at 6:30 p.m. followed by dessert.
The release said the menu will include pork loin stuffed with apples, cranberries and nuts; pork belly Brussel sprouts; curried pumpkin soup; red corn pudding; carrots; asparagus; and potatoes. Dessert will consist of pumpkin sorbet. The peppers, made into jam, will be served with the hors d’oeuvres at the meet-and-greet. Honey from the beehives on the Doak House grounds will be spread over the pork loin and will be used as sweetener in the unsweet tea at the meal.
Special dietary requests will be accommodated, the release said.
“We are confident our guests will relish the change of pace offered by this uniquely constructed meal in a beautiful setting,” said Rush Bakshi, Rural Resources’ chef. “We are pleased to work closely with Tusculum on this event and anticipate this meal will create further interest among our guests in using home-grown ingredients in food prepared for their families and friends. This is a can’t-miss event for the community.”
Guests will be welcome to congregate after the meal at a newly installed fire pit, the release said.
Wayne Thomas, dean of Tusculum’s College of Civic and Liberal Arts, will serve as emcee. Dr. Scott Hummel, the university’s president, will provide a welcome, and Dr. David Gonzalez, Tusculum’s director of bands, will lead a three-string quartet in the Doak House.
The meal, which is part of Tusculum’s homecoming celebration, costs $50 per person, with proceeds benefiting the Doak House Museum and Rural Resources. Seating is limited, the release said. Attire is evening wear casual.
To sign up, visit https://go.tusculum.edu/homecoming/2021-homecoming-registration-form/ and select Farm to Table among the list of events. The deadline is Tuesday.
For more information about the university, visit www.tusculum.edu. To learn more about Rural Resources, visit https://www.ruralresources.net/.
Questions can be directed to Nicole Rader, director of alumni engagement and special events, at nrader@tusculum.edu or 423-636-0565.