Tusculum View Celebrates 100th Day Of School Feb 28, 2023

Students sit in the shape of the number 100 to celebrate the 100th day of school at Tusculum View. Photo Special To The Sun

Tusculum View students found several different ways to celebrate the 100th day of school. Photo Special To The Sun

The 100th day of school is celebrated at Tusculum View Elementary School. Photo Special To The Sun

Tusculum View students celebrate the 100th day of school Photo Special To The Sun

Dressing like a 100-year-old was one way to celebrate 100 days of school Photo Special To the Sun

Dressing like a 100-year-old was one way to celebrated 100 days of school Photo Special To The Sun

Kindergarten students at Tusculum View Elementary School recently celebrated the 100th day of school.The special day was observed with math and reading activities at Tusculum View. Students also came to school dressed as 100 years old or wearing shirts with 100 items.Schools have been celebrating the 100th day of school for several years as a way to add excitement during the winter months while incorporating math lessons into the celebration.For more information, visit https://www.verywellfamily.com/what-is-the-100th-day-of-school-620978 .