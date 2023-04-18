The red carpet was rolled out April 10 as Tusculum View Elementary School presented the Tiger Arts Gala, a community showcase of the arts.
The formal event featured numerous aspects of the arts: displays of student artwork, storytelling, instrumental music, dance, a concert by the school chorus, and other demonstrations of creative work.
As students arrived with their families and friends, they could have their photo taken on the red carpet while they enjoyed the music of saxophonist Ethan Sutherlen, a former Tusculum View student.
Many of the participating artists and musicians had connections with Tusculum View or Greeneville City Schools.
Hallways were lined with artwork created in all grades and curated by art teacher Amanda Harmon.
Each grade's display described what the students learned and which techniques the students used in creating their artwork.
Some examples included collages, self-portraits, backgrounds, landscapes, shapes, lines, colors, overlapping, patterns, unity, rhythm, emphasis, contrast, texture, space, and proportion.
Projects ranged from drawings of spring flowers, animals in patterned sweaters, scarecrow landscapes, folk art roosters, Greek columns, and oceanscapes.
Some of the descriptions also listed artists the students studied including Claude Monet, Vincent Van Gogh, Indi Maverick, and Tim Burton.
Included with the artwork was an interactive feature titled "10 awesome ways to talk to your kids about their artwork."
The list included questions like:
- Can you tell me about your art?
- How did you make this?
- Where did you get your ideas?
- What title would you give this?
- How did you do that?
- How do you feel about your art?
- If you were doing this picture again what would you change or do differently?
- Why did you use the color, line, shape? (just pick one)
- Where would you like to put this at home?
Participating artists and musicians included: Wes and Marilyn duBrisk, storytelling; Rushmie Bakshi, former parent, henna art; Richard Tipton, parent, mandolin and guitar; Jade Ward, Greeneville High School students, violin; Candace Wiggin, teacher, piano; Karen Fine, retired teacher, mosaic art; Briley Barefield, GHS alum, watercolor art; and Main Street Dance Company - Abigail and Alexandria Chestnut, GHS students, and Olivia Hodge, former student, dance choreographed by Mansi Boegemann Brady, GHS alum.
The gala concluded with a concert by the school chorus, directed by music teacher Jessica Ricker.
Selections included the Czech folk song "Stodola Pumpa," the Tanzanian folk song "Maua Mazuri," Irving Berlin's "I Got the Sun in the Morning" from "Annie Get Your Gun," "Colors of the Wind" from the movie "Pocahontas," "A Million Dreams" from the movie "The Greatest Showman," and the pop hit "Fight Song" by Rachel Platten, among others.
The Tanzanian folk song featured the ukulele trio of Braylee Crum, Carolina Jones, and Madelyn Metzgar.
Refreshments were provided by the school's Greeneville Schools In Action (GSIA) organization.