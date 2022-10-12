Dr. Judith Kofroth Domer, an alumna of Tusculum University, is one of 24 inductees into the third class of the Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association (TICUA) Hall of Fame.
Inductees also include civil rights pioneer W.E.B. DuBois and Former Tennessee Governor Frank G. Clement.
TICUA and its member institutions selected the inductees, highlighting their contributions in a variety of disciplines, including Nobel laureates and Pulitzer Prize winners; civil rights activists; veterans; civic and faith leaders; medical pioneers; sport and business professionals; and passionate philanthropic and humanitarian leaders, all hailing from Tennessee private nonprofit institutions.
“The TICUA Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022, once again, demonstrates the incredible value a liberal arts education provides throughout a person’s lifetime,” said TICUA President Dr. Claude Pressnell. “We are proud to recognize this impressive group of alumni who have made significant contributions to their institutions, communities and society.”
Domer, a first-generation college student at Tusculum University, was a founding member of Alpha Chi National Honor Society, as well as a Charles Oliver Gray Scholar.
Throughout her career, Domer performed a great deal of research, but she also mentored postdoctoral fellows and graduate students who did research in her laboratory. She taught both medical and graduate students in the areas of medical mycology and immunology.
She was awarded a Ph.D. from Tulane University, where she served on the faculty for a number of years, eventually receiving the title of professor of microbiology and immunology, associate dean of the Graduate School for Tulane University, and acting vice chancellor for Graduate Studies at the university’s medical center. She completed her career as the dean of Graduate Studies and Research at Appalachian State University.
Domer received appointments to various study sections at the National Institute of Health, at the Veterans Administration and as a reviewer for Howard Hughes Predoctoral Fellowships. She has served as president of the Medical Mycological Society of the Americas.
Additionally, Domer has served on the editorial boards of several journals, most notably “Infection and Immunity” and “Clinical Microbiology Reviews.” She also chaired the Annual Meeting Program Committee for the American Society for Microbiology, and was awarded the Founders Distinguished Service Award by the Society in 2001. Throughout her career, Domer’s research was published in 68 peer-reviewed journals.
As past president of the Alumni Executive Board and as a trustee, she has been an active promoter and enabler of Tusculum University’s mission. Domer’s philanthropy and influence has touched countless lives.
In 2015, she and her husband, Dr. Floyd Domer, established two endowments at Tusculum University, one for scholarships and the other for research. The scholarship endowment is fully funded, while the research endowment will be funded as part of a $1 million bequest to Tusculum University.
In 2013, the Domers also established the Floyd R. and Judith E. Domer Scholarship Fund for the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy, Floyd’s alma mater. In 2015, the couple established a $1 million bequest that enhanced the scholarship fund and created the Floyd R. and Judith E. Domer Lectureship Fund.
For a full list of inductees and more information, visit https://ticua.org/page/halloffame