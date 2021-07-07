A special summer course at Tusculum University designed to highlight Greene County’s heritage and its connection to regional and national history has attracted what organizers believe is the largest number of participants ever in a class at the institution.
Tusculum history professor Dr. Angela Keaton kicked off “A History of Greene County in Six Objects” with a presentation titled “History in Stuff: An Introduction To Material Culture” on June 29 to a class size of 240, including Tusculum students and employees as well as community members registered for the course, a press release from the university said.
Registrants are attending in person on campus in the Meen Center lecture hall and via Zoom.
“This outstanding class size not only demonstrates people’s interest in local history and its relationship to global society but also reinforces Tusculum’s commitment to civic engagement,” said Wayne Thomas, dean of the College of Civic and Liberal Arts. “We are delighted to see this level of interest in the series from community members and the Tusculum family and are grateful for their participation. We are also thrilled to highlight the expertise of our faculty.”
The deadline to register to earn academic credit has passed, but it is still possible to register for the remaining five lectures for no academic credit, the release said. The class is free to participants not earning academic credit.
To register, visit https://home.tusculum.edu/6-objects/.
All faculty members who are making presentations are donating their time, the release said.
“Even though every individual is different, this course will remind all of us that we share common bonds with our fellow human beings,” Keaton said. “The course is a fascinating way to look at objects people used that can still resonate in someone’s life today. Our class is interactive and enables attendees to draw on their own knowledge, perhaps from family lore, and grow in their understanding of local and national history. We are excited by the response we have received.”
The remaining presentations are:
- July 13 – “The Book ‘Dubiorum Evangelicorum’ Volume 3 by Friderick Spanheim” as part of a presentation on the Colonial Period by Dr. Joel Van Amberg, professor of history and chairman of the History, Museum Studies and Religion Department
- July 20 – “The McClure Desk” as part of a lecture on the Revolution and Early Republic by Keaton
- July 27 – “Haun Pottery” as part of a presentation about the Civil War and Reconstruction by Dr. Jeffrey Perry, assistant professor of history
- Aug. 3 – “Tobacco Basket” as part of a presentation about the early 20th century by Dr. Peter Noll, associate professor of public history and museum studies
- Aug. 10 – “Cast Iron Kettle” as part of a presentation on the mid-20th century by Keaton
To learn more about the course, visit https://home.tusculum.edu/6-objects/.