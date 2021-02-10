Tusculum University’s Pioneer Master of Business Administration (MBA) program recently ranked fifth in the state, according to a press release from the university.
The ranking by BestValueSchools.org compared programs nationwide.
The website noted the university offers a program that focuses on a deeper study of the core areas of business. The program emphasizes application of common business principles to the contemporary global business environment, the release said.
“The Pioneer MBA is the only strategically designed five-course MBA with an employer focus in the country,” said Dr. Jacob Fait, dean of Tusculum’s College of Business. “This newest third-party recognition of the Pioneer MBA’s quality illustrates that we continue to be on the right track. Our faculty members and leadership are committed to providing an active and experiential education that is relevant to today’s business needs.”
Tusculum previously ranked seventh in a 2019 ranking by College Census of the 25 best online MBA programs in the country that do not require a Graduate Management Admissions Test score as part of the application, the release said. That same year, the website MBA Central placed the Tusculum program seventh among the 15 Best Tennessee Online MBA programs.
The Pioneer MBA can be completed in 12 months and is available at a rate of $500 per credit hour. Each course is six credit hours and structured to ensure students can apply their knowledge in a work setting, the release said.
Courses include management and marketing; managerial accounting and decision-making; managerial economics and finance; and law, ethics and strategy.
The program also involves an innovative comprehensive business project, which empowers students to research and propose solutions to a company need. This course gives students analytical skills they can use in their jobs that will benefit their employers, the release said.
The Pioneer MBA is part of Tusculum’s College of Business, which has been globally accredited since 2018. The Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs recently completed its review of the college’s two-year post-accreditation status report and had no concerns for Tusculum to address.
“We are delighted to contribute to the success of companies, which rely on their employees to use solid business practices for optimal financial and operational performance,” said Dr. Joshua Ray, associate professor of management and director of the Pioneer MBA. “Tusculum is fortunate to have committed students who embrace the opportunity to enhance their understanding of business concepts so they can take their companies to new heights of achievement.”
For more information about the Pioneer MBA, visit www.tusculum.edu/mba. Additional information about the College of Business is available at https://web.tusculum.edu/collegeofbusiness/.