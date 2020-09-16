Building on a treasured longtime tradition of civic engagement, Tusculum University has expanded Nettie Fowler McCormick Service Day to a weeklong commemoration to remember 9/11, support first responders and the military and call attention to a major mental health issue – suicide.
Nettie Week kicked off Monday and runs through Friday, with multiple activities on the Greeneville campus for Tusculum students, faculty and staff, a press release from Tusculum said.
It includes a day for freshmen to perform labor on the grounds and athletic teams to conduct a service project off campus. All participants are required to adhere to safety precautions by wearing face coverings, maintaining physical distancing and using hand hygiene during the events, the release said.
“The Tusculum family will experience personal growth and understanding through the abundant opportunities of Nettie Week,” said Dr. Jacob Fait, executive director of the university’s Center for Civic Advancement and dean of the College of Business. “The events will provide an outstanding outlet to reflect on the courage demonstrated during the horror of 9/11, honor the work many people provide on our behalf and inspire us to be civically engaged by helping others through their struggles.”
Traditionally, Nettie Day, which is named in honor of one of Tusculum’s early benefactors, has focused on sending hundreds of students and some employees to dozens of locations in the region to perform service work, the release said. However, Tusculum needed to alter that approach this year in light of safety requirements due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, students will focus primarily on service work on campus Friday, with projects such as cleaning the wetlands and a creek, creating a pathway to the Doak House Museum, planting a butterfly garden and building Adirondack chairs in honor of those who served in the military following 9/11. The men’s and women’s tennis teams will leave campus to clean courts for the Greene County Tennis Association.
Some activities are recurring Monday through Thursday. The bell at McCormick Hall will ring each of those days at 8:46 a.m., 9:03 a.m., 9:37 a.m. and 10:07 a.m. in remembrance of the plane crashes on 9/11. In addition, Tusculum family members have the opportunity from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. to write letters for members of the military and create posters of support for local law enforcement officers, firefighters and hospital employees, the release said.
Another event will be held Wednesday after dark – showing the 9/11 documentary “102 Minutes That Changed America,” produced by the History channel. Then, Tusculum will host a speech Thursday at 11 a.m. by E.L. Morton, mayor of Campbell County, a retired Army lieutenant colonel who served in Iraq and Afghanistan and a student seeking his master of business administration at Tusculum.
Tusculum is also holding a number of activities pertaining to suicide because of the number of college students and members of the military who take their lives, the release said. Throughout the week, there will be 1,100 pinwheels planted at the beach volleyball courts on Shiloh Road to represent the number of college students who commit suicide each year in the United States. The pinwheels will be purple and teal, the colors of suicide prevention.
The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network held two 90-minute training sessions with the same content Tuesday first in person on campus at 10:15 a.m. for Tusculum students, faculty and staff, and the second at 3:30 p.m. via Zoom for the same group as well as community members. The Question, Persuade and Refer training enables participants to spot the signs of someone who might be in distress and guide them how to respond so the person in crisis receives the help he or she needs, the release said.
In 2019, Tusculum was one of just nine organizations in the nation to earn a 2020 September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance Grant. Those funds have enabled Tusculum to change the direction of Nettie Day to the weeklong event, almost all of which is scheduled outdoors at Tusculum, according to the release.
“Tusculum University’s commitment to and passion for service and civic engagement flow directly from our mission, and Nettie Week is a tangible expression of our values,” said Dr. Scott Hummel, the university’s president. “We prepare students to make a difference in people’s lives and help the world become a better place. I am incredibly proud of our students’ hard work, collaboration, compassion, service and their honoring of our first responders and military personnel, who serve us all.”
