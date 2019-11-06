TVA Welding Check

The Tennessee Valley Authority presented a $3,000 donation to Greene Technology Center in support of its welding program. TVA has been providing funds for the program for several years. From left are Greene Technology Center Principal Randy Wells; State Sen. Steve Southerland, R-1st, Morristown; GTC welding instructor Gerald Austin; Bert Robinson, director of TVA governmental relations; GTC students Blake Johnson and Zach Cochran; and State Rep. David Hawk, R-5th, Greeneville.

 Photo Special To The Sun