Ten recent Chuckey-Doak High School graduates and two rising seniors recently earned the Volunteer State Seal of Biliteracy Award, an accolade given to students able to demonstrate proficiency in two or more languages by the time they graduate high school.
To earn the seal, students must demonstrate proficiency by fulfilling certain criteria, Chuckey-Doak Spanish teacher Hillary Buckner explained. One of the languages must be English, and to fulfill the English Language Arts (ELA) requirement to earn the seal, students must have earned a 3.0 or higher in all English classes through the fall semester of their graduating year and must have scored a minimum of 22 on the Reading portion of the ACT, Buckner said.
In addition, students took the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages Assessment of Performance toward Proficiency in Languages, a nationally recognized test of language proficiency, at the school. The exam includes four sections: interpretive reading, interpretive listening, interpersonal listening and speaking, and presentational writing.
Students who earned the seal scored an I3, or Intermediate Mid, or better, and Buckner said most of her students exceeded that criteria by scoring in the Intermediate High or Advanced range.
Graduates Xavier Hurley and E.J. Flannery earned the seal after just three semesters of study while taking Spanish II, Buckner said, and Ethan Britton passed the proficiency test after three semesters of in-person learning during the 2019-20 school year and an entire school year without formal practice in the classroom setting. Britton was not able to take Spanish III and IV due to conflicts with band, Buckner said.
“This was an incredible feat given that the average time to achieve Intermediate Mid fluency can take as long as four consecutive years of study,” said Buckner.
Buckner said the success is a testament to the power of an immersion-style teaching method she uses called Comprehensible Input, in which 90% of instruction is delivered in the target language. She said she also uses Bill VanPatten’s Natural Approach, a student-centered model of instruction designed to create a “highly personalized and engaging classroom experience.”
“To the students’ credit, this distinction was also achieved during a year that saw delivery of instruction in both a completely virtual asynchronous format at times and via an asynchronous/synchronous hybrid model at others. The students overcame tremendous challenges when it came to practicing their language skills since they were unable to attend school in-person five times a week,” Buckner said.
Graduates had a gold seal affixed to their diploma, a line item added to their official academic transcript, wore a medal during graduation and received a state-issued certificate. The two rising seniors who qualified for the seal, Daniel Foister and Ethan Banks, will receive the same items when they graduate next year, and Buckner said they are both aiming for an honors seal.
“Earning this distinction signals to employers and institutions of higher education that these students possess the skills to effectively communicate in two or more languages in unrehearsed settings,” Buckner said.
According to the Volunteer State Seal of Biliteracy Award website, the award is given in 40 states and Washington, D.C. In Tennessee, a policy was passed by the state board of education for the implementation of the program in 2018.
Buckner shared in the May meeting of the Greene County Board of Education that Samantha Singer, state Seal of Biliteracy coordinator, told her that more Chuckey-Doak students earned the distinction than other schools that have been offering it for longer. She also said Chuckey-Doak is the only local school to offer it.
“It’s pretty special,” Buckner said.
For more information about the award, visit www.volstateseal.org.