Greeneville High School students Ainsley Freeman and Sophia Herrell were recently recognized as Twenty Under 20 award winners.
The award, given by STREAMWORKS, celebrates outstanding achievements in community service, entrepreneurialism, leadership, academics and STEM activities of 20 individuals younger than 20 years of age throughout East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Western North Carolina.
Freeman is a senior at Greeneville High School. She plans to go to the University of Tennessee next year to study nursing.
Herrell is a junior, and she plans to attend East Tennessee State University to prepare for a career in computer software development.
“I could not achieve this status without the efforts GHS puts into their academics and extracurriculuars,” Herrell said.
Greeneville High School Principal Patrick Fraley said the “entire Greeneville High School faculty and staff are excited and proud of Ainsley and Sophia to be chosen for this Appalachian Highlands 20 Under 20 distinguished honor. This award is a testament to the focus and work ethic of these young women’s pursuit of excellence in scholastics endeavors, and as leaders in our community and school. GHS looks forward to seeing what amazing feats these Greene Devils continue to accomplish.”
The students were formally recognized at Milligan College on March 10.