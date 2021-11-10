Students participating in Tusculum University’s Upward Bound Math and Science program experienced their physics lesson firsthand on Saturday.
During a lesson about fluids and what makes a hot air balloon lift, twelve high school students climbed aboard one in small groups to rise about 50 feet from the ground in it, according to a press release from the university. Adventure Time Hot Air Balloon Tours set up across the Erwin Highway from campus in a field between Creamy Cup and Tusculum Baptist Church and took the students in the air.
Beforehand, Dr. Chuck Pearson, chair of Tusculum’s Natural Science Department, gave the students a lesson about fluids and what makes a hot air balloon lift.
“The gist of the lesson came down to understanding what fluids are and that liquids and solids can behave as fluids,” Pearson said. “Just like an ice cube is floating to the top of a cup of water because the ice cube is less dense than the water, this hot air balloon is going to go up because heating up the air inside the balloon makes it less dense than the air that surrounds the balloon.”
Stacey McGill, associate director of Upward Bound Math and Science, said the program wanted to give students a hands-on experience.
“The students will not forget this opportunity to fly,” McGill said. “The goal was to provide a real-life example of what they learned to supplement the information Dr. Pearson and others provided them. It was a great way to reinforce their knowledge in a fun and casual way.”
Tusculum’s Upward Bound Math and Science participants are from Greene County Schools and the Tennessee Online Public School, according to the release. They must be interested in and be able to pursue a math or science education after high school. To qualify, they must be a potential first-generation college student or meet financial eligibility under federal guidelines.
Activities include trips, career speakers and college visits once or twice a month, the release said. Representatives from Upward Bound Math and Science also visit the schools weekly.
To learn more about the Upward Bound Math and Science program, visit https://web.tusculum.edu/trio/ub-math-science/.