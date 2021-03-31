The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, recently announced it is adding a new bachelor of interdisciplinary studies (BIS) degree with a concentration in applied studies from the College of Arts and Sciences.
The expansion is part of the university’s partnership with Noodle, the nation’s fastest-growing network of online learning, a press release from the university said.
The BIS is designed to serve adult learners with some college credits but no bachelor’s degree. It will allow students to customize their learning journey and prepare or retool for a fast-changing labor market, according to the release.
It also complements the state’s Drive to 55 initiative to get 55% of Tennesseans equipped with a college degree or certificate by 2025 and is an important milestone in the university’s partnership with Noodle, which will eventually have 10 online programs, the release said.
“As the state’s flagship land-grant university, we are committed to providing Tennesseans in all communities with high-quality educational opportunities,” Provost John Zomchick said. “Our online Applied Studies program offers students a flexible pathway to a UT degree that can open doors to professional success and personal growth.”
“All Tennessee citizens deserve a high-quality education, which in turn is an investment in the future of Tennessee,” said College of Arts and Sciences Dean Theresa Lee. “The Applied Studies program through the College of Arts and Sciences provides individuals with the opportunity to choose a course of study that supports many different career paths. The various options will prepare our graduates to be leaders in a changing workforce.”
“The economic upheaval wrought by the pandemic underscores just how important it is for adults to earn a degree, and Noodle is proud to be part of this important initiative — not only for the university but for all of Tennessee,” Noodle CEO John Katzman said.
The BIS joins existing online programs in UT’s Haslam College of Business and forthcoming online master’s degrees in computer science and public health. UT continues to bring educational opportunities to adult learners for whom attending on-campus classes is not feasible, the release said.
“The University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s leadership has done a great job helping its schools and colleges prepare for an online future,” said Noodle Senior Vice President Scott Levine. “Adding the online Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies is another solid step to creating a more agile university that meets adult learners’ needs.”