The University of Tennessee, Knoxville has announced three new scholarships created specifically for in-state students designed to enable more Tennessee students to attend the state’s flagship land-grant institution.
“We do not want finances to stand in the way of Tennessee students getting a world-class education and experiencing what it means to be a Volunteer on UT’s campus,” Chancellor Donde Plowman said in a news release. “We appreciate the support of our state and have a commitment to support the citizens of our state. This is one way we can do that.”
New in-state scholarships include:
- The Distinguished Tennessean Scholarship provides tuition and mandatory fees for one student from each of the 95 counties in Tennessee who embodies the Volunteer spirit.
- The Orange and White Scholarship rewards students for strong academic preparation.
- The Tennessee Connect Scholarship assists families with an adjusted gross income between $50,000 and $70,000.
In addition, award amounts have also been increased for previously announced in-state scholarships like the Volunteer and Beacon scholarships, the release said.
Increased enrollment and access not only benefit UT but also make the state of Tennessee stronger by fueling economic growth and supporting statewide initiatives, the release said.
