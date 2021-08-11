The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, has been named among the Military Times Best for Vets Colleges.
UT is one of 300 schools that participated in the Military Times Best for Vets survey, which analyzed the institution’s costs, programs, policies, and services for student veterans. The survey is one of the largest and most comprehensive rankings of schools for military service members and veterans and incorporates federal data from the US Departments of Education, Veterans Affairs and Defense, a press release from the university said.
“Student success at UT encompasses all our Vols, and that especially means our student veterans and their families who sacrifice so much to come to college and build on their futures,” said Amber Williams, vice provost for student success. “These rankings reiterate our commitment to supporting our student veterans transitioning to college and ensuring they have the resources they need to succeed.”
Active-duty service members, veterans, reservists, guardsmen and their family members at UT have direct access to the services of the Veterans Success Center, which works collaboratively with campus partners to provide programming and opportunities for academic success, employment and engagement opportunities, the release said.
This year UT’s Army ROTC program received the 2020 MacArthur Award for excellence in performance, retention, and training. The university also received designations as a Military Spouse Friendly School and a Military Friendly Gold School.