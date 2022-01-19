Three University of Tennessee, Knoxville, faculty members will receive a $3.7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education's office of special education programs to provide doctoral-level training for future researchers and preparers of special education personnel, according to a press release from the university.
Those faculty members include Tara Moore, associate professor of special education; Zoi Traga-Philippakos, assistant professor of literacy education; and Kristen Secora, assistant professor of deaf education and special education. Their project, Researching Interventions in Special Education (RISE) Scholars Network, is a collaboration between UT, the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, and Texas A&M University.
The RISE project will provide support to 12 doctoral students across the three universities. The release said those students will develop social and professional networks, learn from leaders in the field and work collaboratively to develop, implement and evaluate interventions designed to improve outcomes for students with disabilities and learning and behavioral difficulties.
Scholars and faculty will have opportunities to travel to the other partnering universities to foster cross-university collaboration and networking.
The program aims to grow a strong network of scholars, beginning with the initial cohort, that will change the field of special education teacher preparation training, the release said.
In addition to the educational and professional supports, RISE will provide funding to doctoral students. Participating students could receive up to five years of funding totaling over $230,000, to cover tuition, health insurance, travel expenses, dissertation support, technology needs and an annual living stipend.