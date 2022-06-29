KNOXVILLE – The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees has approved a measure that will classify military-affiliated students— veterans, active-duty military personnel, reservists, Tennessee National Guard members, and Army and Air Force ROTC cadets— as Tennessee residents in order to attend a UT institution of their choosing at the in-state tuition rate, regardless of their residence of origin, according to a news release. The measure was adopted at the Board of Trustees’ annual meeting on June 24.
Earlier this spring, legislation authorizing public university boards to classify veterans and military-affiliated individuals as in-state residents was approved by the Tennessee General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Bill Lee. This new benefit will be extended to students starting this fall.
“This legislation and the Board’s action positions our UT campuses across the state among the best places in the country for military-affiliated and veteran students, no matter where they live in this country,” UT System President Randy Boyd said. “These men and women have exhibited great courage in selflessly serving our country. It’s time for us to be of service to them.”
The UT System averages approximately 1,745 veterans, service members and dependents who are students on each of its campuses and institutes across the state.