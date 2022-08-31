The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, has welcomed its largest student body in history this fall, driven by both an increase in new students and a record number returning for their sophomore year, according to a news release.
The university credits its three-year-old Division of Student Success and initiatives like Vol Success Teams, the UT Success Academy, and the Veterans Impact Program with helping to increase enrollment and retain students.
Student retention has increased by about 3 percent over the last three years, according to the news release.
“I am so proud of all our Volunteers and the work they did to get here — whether they are a new student or a returning student,” said Chancellor Donde Plowman. “We believe in them and are invested in their success. UT is a university on the rise, and we’re seeing that people all over the country want to be part of what’s happening here on Rocky Top.”
Although enrollment numbers aren’t final until the 14th day of the fall semester, about 6,785 first-year students have joined the university. This is an increase of about 14 percent over last year’s class, which was previously the largest on record.
The incoming class includes recipients of the inaugural Distinguished Tennessean scholarship. The award, which goes to a top scholar from each of the state’s 95 counties, covers full tuition and mandatory fees and is renewable for four years.
UT is also launching the first-of-its-kind Veteran Impact Program, which will provide incoming student veterans with academic and professional programming, resources, and support to help them navigate the transition from the military to university studies.
This fall, UT will welcome about 200 student veterans to campus — expected to be the largest group since the Veterans Success Center was established in 2017. More than 1,200 student veterans and military-connected students are currently pursuing degrees on campus. Earlier this year, the University of Tennessee System approved a measure allowing veterans, active military, and ROTC cadets to attend a UT institution at the in-state tuition rate.
The university is also seeing increases among graduate and transfer students. Approximately 6,700 graduate and professional students and 1,600 new transfer students are enrolling this fall, with increases in both graduate distance learning enrollment and graduate international enrollment.
Highlights from the Class of 2026:
- First-year students hail from all 95 Tennessee counties, 49 states and 35 countries.
- First-generation college students comprise 18 percent of incoming students.
- Students of color make up more than 17 percent of the first-year class, representing a 31 percent increase among first-year students since 2016.
- 95 percent of in-state, first-year students qualify for the HOPE Scholarship, and 84 percent receive some form of scholarship or financial aid.
- More than $63 million awarded in scholarships/grants to first-year students annually.
- More than 88 percent of in-state, first-year applicants are given a pathway for admission to UT.
- Students in the middle 50 percent of the incoming class have ACT scores ranging from 25 to 30, with an average score of 28 for the new class.