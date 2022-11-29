Seven faculty members at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, are included on the 2022 list of Highly Cited Researchers from Clarivate. Two of the UT researchers were recognized for their performance across fields beyond their primary disciplines.
“The accomplishments of these renowned faculty members demonstrate the high quality of UT’s research enterprise and our pervasive impact on the global science and engineering community,” said Deb Crawford, vice chancellor for research.
Each year, Clarivate compiles a list of influential science and engineering researchers with multiple publications that have been highly cited, either in the researcher’s principal field or across multiple fields. Individuals are identified from publications that rank in the top 1% by citations for a field (or fields) and publication year in the Web of Science citation index.
UT researchers recognized in 2022 are:
- Sheng Dai, professor of chemistry in the College of Arts and Sciences with a joint appointment at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, whose research focuses on the synthesis and characterization of functional materials for energy-related applications
- Peter Liaw, John Fisher Professor and Ivan Racheff Chair of Excellence in the Tickle College of Engineering, whose research focuses on the areas of fatigue, fracture, nondestructive evaluation and life-prediction methodologies of structural alloys and composites
- David Mandrus, Jerry and Kay Henry Endowed Professor of Materials Science and Engineering in the Tickle College of Engineering, whose work focuses on the growth, discovery and materials physics of new electronic and magnetic materials
- Richard Norby, research professor of ecology and evolutionary biology in the College of Arts and Sciences, whose work investigates the effects of carbon dioxide enrichment on tree growth and forest metabolism, and ecosystem responses to atmospheric climate change
- Arthur Ragauskas, UT-ORNL Governor’s Chair for Biorefining in the Tickle College of Engineering, whose research focuses on understanding and exploiting innovative sustainable bioresources
- Steven Wise, professor of mathematics in the College of Arts and Sciences, whose research focuses on computational and applied mathematics, partial differential equations and mathematical biology
- Jiaqiang Yan, associate professor of materials science and engineering in the Tickle College of Engineering with a joint appointment at ORNL, whose research focuses on the design, growth and characterization of novel materials with unusual electrical, magnetic and thermal properties
More than 6,900 researchers were selected for the 2022 list based on their citation rankings over the past decade.