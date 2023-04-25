The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, has been named one of the nation’s best graduate schools by U.S. News & World Report, which also awarded high rankings to multiple individual programs and specialties in its 2023-2024 Best Graduate Schools report released Tuesday.
“As the state’s flagship R1 public university, graduate education is integral to all aspects of our mission. From training tomorrow’s teachers and researchers to producing scholarship, research and creative activity that make life and lives better, our graduate programs produce the thought leaders and innovators that our society needs,” said Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor John Zomchick. “The rankings are well-deserved recognition for the excellent work of our graduate students and their mentoring faculty.”
Graduate programs in the Haslam College of Business rank 28th among public universities and 55th nationally. For a second consecutive year, the college’s supply chain graduate programs sustain top rankings, at fourth nationally and third among public universities. This is the ninth consecutive year that UT’s supply chain graduate programs have placed in the top 10. The college’s business analytics graduate programs rank 14th among public institutions and 38th nationally.
Graduate programs in the Tickle College of Engineering rank 31st among public institutions and 55th nationally. The college’s nuclear engineering programs rank sixth among public institutions and seventh nationally. This is the ninth year in a row that UT’s nuclear engineering graduate programs have ranked in the top 10 both nationally and among public institutions.
Other UT engineering specialties are included in the rankings among public institutions:
- Biosystems engineering (in the Herbert College of Agriculture) ranks 17th.
- Materials science ranks 26th.
- Aerospace engineering ranks 27th.
- Electrical engineering ranks 29th.
- Industrial and manufacturing systems ranks 31st.
- Computer engineering ranks 34th.
- Civil engineering ranks 36th.
- Mechanical engineering ranks 36th.
- Chemical engineering ranks 41st.
- Computer science ranks 42nd.
- Biomedical engineering ranks 58th.
Graduate programs in other UT colleges and specialties rank among the top nationally and have risen to be notably higher among public institutions. Top placements among public institutions include the following:
- The College of Nursing doctoral program ranks 28th, rising 11 spots since last year.
- The College of Veterinary Medicine ranks 19th.
- The College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences ranks 45th.
“This year’s high rankings from many varied disciplines reflect something we already know: UT is an institution for those desiring a high level of academic achievement that they can leverage to have a positive impact in their local and global communities,” said Dixie Thompson, vice provost and dean of the Graduate School.
Designed for prospective students looking to further their education beyond college, the Best Graduate Schools rankings evaluate programs in a variety of disciplines, including business, education, engineering, law, medicine and nursing.
The Best Graduate Schools rankings in these areas are based on two types of data: expert opinion about program excellence and statistical indicators that measure the quality of a school’s faculty, research and students.
The data for the rankings in all six disciplines came from statistical surveys of 2,214 programs and from reputation surveys sent to approximately 6,300 academics and 12,690 professionals, conducted in fall 2022 and early 2023.