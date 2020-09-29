Online Parenting and Divorce, OSHA Confined Space in both English and Spanish, and Microsoft Excel are among Walters State Community College's noncredit class offerings in October, according to a press release from Walters State. The courses are offered through Walters State’s Division of Workforce Training.
For more information or to register, contact Kellie Hendrix at Kellie.Hendrix@ws.edu or 423-798-7988.
ONLINE COURSES
Parenting and Divorce
- Oct. 1, 5:30-9:30 p.m., $60
- Oct. 15, 5:30-9:30 p.m., $60
This class meets the State of Tennessee court order requirements for divorcing couples, the release said. It teaches divorcing couples how to better communicate and make the divorce less traumatic for all family members. Class participation is required to receive the completion certificate.
Confined Space Competent Person
- Oct. 1, 2020, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (Spanish), $155
- Oct. 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (English), $155
This course is for all workers who may enter or supervise entry of a confined space, the release said. The new 29 CFR 1926 is covered, including the responsibilities for an authorized entrant, attendant, entry supervisor and rescue personnel. The class also covers permit requirements, alternate entry requirements and more.
Excavation Safety Competent Person
- Oct. 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., $155
This is designed for employees involved in trenching and will be beneficial to job foremen, superintendents, engineers and others involved in underground projects, according to the release. The course meets OSHA standard 1926 subpart P requirements for excavation oversight.
GREENEVILLE CAMPUS
Forklift, Aerial Train the Trainer
- Oct. 5-8, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., $2,299
Upon completion of this Core 4 Trainer Program, individuals will be able to certify operators on boom lifts, scissor lifts, counterbalance forklifts and rough terrain forklifts, the release said. Students will also learn how to successfully present theory, train and evaluate operators, maintain needed records. This training covers common types of serial lifts and forklifts. Part of this class will be online with skills training being on campus.
Welding, Level 1 – Stick Welding
- Oct. 6-20, 4-8 p.m., Tuesdays/Thursdays, $279
The course introduces students to shop practices, equipment, materials and skills related to the Shielded Metal Arc Welding (Stick), one of the most widely used processes in welding. The course emphasis is on understanding process variables and developing basic skills, supervisor effectiveness and eliminating conflict, the release said.
Supervisor Toolkit
- Oct. 6-20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $399
This class is training for new supervisors or supervisors who want to improve their leadership skills. This course covers leading people, working with differences in the workplace, coaching skills, interpersonal effectiveness and eliminating conflict.
OSHA 30-Hour Safety Training
- Oct. 27-30, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., $449
This workshop is offered in conjunction with the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Those completing the class will learn about workplace hazards and employee rights, according to the release. This is recommended for supervisors, safety professions or safety committee members or others interested in safety.
MORRISTOWN CAMPUS
Microsoft Excel, Level 1
- Oct. 6, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $150
This course teaches the fundamentals of the popular spreadsheet software including how to create documents, create formulas and use functions. It will also cover layout features, quick tips and shortcuts. This class can be taken in the classroom or through Zoom.
Supervisor Toolkit
- Oct. 8, 15 and 22, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $399
See description above.
SEVIER COUNTY CAMPUS
Microsoft Excel, Level 1
- Oct. 7, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $150
See description above.