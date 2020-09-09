Multiple classes and professional certifications are offered by Walters State Community College both online and in-person locally in September.
Course offerings online through Zoom include:
- — Sept. 17, 5:30-9:30 p.m. This course meets the Tennessee court-required course standard for divorcing parents. This class helps divorcing parents communicate with each other with children, which makes the divorce process less traumatic for children. Class participation is required to receive the certificate of completion. This is instructor-led training. Registration costs $60.
- — Sept. 15-24 on Tuesday and Thursday, 6-10 p.m. This marks only the second time Walters State has offered auctioneering online. This class meets Tennessee’s educational licensing requirements. Topics covered in the 16-hour course include ethical and professional operation of an auction for students interested in becoming auctioneers or in operating an auction. After successful completion of the class and passing the state’s gallery exam, students may then submit an application for a gallery license. Registration costs $434.
- — Sept. 15-Oct. 27 on Tuesday and Thursday, 6-10 p.m. This 50-hour apprenticeship course covers the basics of auctioneering fundamentals required for students interested in becoming a licensed auctioneer. Ethics and professionalism are stressed. Upon completion of this course and passing the apprenticeship exam, students may complete an application for an apprentice license from the Auctioneer Commission. Registration costs $634.
One course will be offered both online and at Walters State’s Niswonger Campus in Greeneville:
- — Sept. 14-Nov. 23 on Mondays, 5:30-8:30 p.m. This class prepares individuals for the internationally recognized certification for human resource professionals. This class looks at four key knowledge demains: people, organization, workplace and strategy. Eight behavioral competencies are also covered: leadership, ethical practice, business acumen, relationship management, consultation, critical evaluation, global and cultural effectiveness and communications. Registration costs $1,149.
The following professional qualification course will be offered at the Workforce Training Building, 4680 W. Andrew Johnson Highway:
- — Sept. 29, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Learn the basics of the popular spreadsheet program. Learn how to create and print documents, explore formatting tips and tricks, create formulas, work with page layout features and quick tips and short cuts. This class may also be taken online through Zoom. Registration costs $150.
To register for any class, contact Kellie Hendrix at Kellie.Hendrix@ws.edu or 798-7988.