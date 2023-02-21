• Parenting and Divorce is offered online from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on March 7 or March 21. The cost is $60. This course meets the course requirement for divorcing couples with children in Tennessee. The classes teaches valuable communications skills and will make the divorce process less traumatic for everyone, especially children. The course is offered through the Zoom videoconferencing software.
• Welding Level 1, Stick Welding is offered 4-8 p.m. on Tuesdays, March 7 through April 4. The fee is $279. The course introduces students to the Metal Arc Welding process, which is widely used in construction, manufacturing and maintenance courses. Skills developed using this process can be applied to other welding processes. This class is offered at the Walters Workforce Training Building in Greeneville.
• Microsoft Excel Level 1 is offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15. The cost is $150. Students will learn to create, save and print documents, explore formatting, work with functions and page layout features. This class also looks at the differences between Microsoft Excel 2016 and previous versions. This class may be taken on the Morristown or Greeneville campuses or through Zoom.
• OSHA 30-Hour Safety Training, General Industry, is offered 8 a.m.-5 p.m., March 20-23 at the Niswonger Campus. The cost is $449. This is offered in conjunction with the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration. This course covers workplace hazards and workers’ rights regarding safety and health. This class can reduce downtime and prevent injuries. This is recommended for frontline supervisors, safety committee members and safety professionals.