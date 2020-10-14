Walters State Community College will host Scholarship Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. This event will be in the R. Jack Fishman Library on the Morristown Campus, a press release from the institution said.
Prospective students can complete applications for admission, Walters State scholarships and Tennessee Promise with assistance from college staff members. All applications are free and students do not need to bring any paperwork, the release said.
Tennessee Promise is a last-dollar scholarship that allows many high school graduates to attend a community college tuition-free for two years.
Scholarship Saturday will follow the college’s COVID-19 guidelines, with social distancing for counselors and participants, the release said.
For more information, contact Walters State’s admissions department at admissions@ws.edu.