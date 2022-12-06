Walters State Community College will celebrate the fall class of 2022 with two commencement ceremonies held at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 and 9 in the “Z” Buda Assembly Hall and Gymnasium, located in the Dr. Jack E. Campbell College Center on the Morristown Campus.
Dr. Kelly Moore-Roberts, and Elesha Goodfriend, associate professors of biology at Walters State, will deliver a joint commencement address.
Moore-Roberts joined the faculty in 2015 after serving as an adjunct faculty member. She holds an associate degree from Walters State, and a bachelor of science, a master of science and a doctorate in education, all from East Tennessee State University.
Goodfriend joined the faculty in 2012 after serving as an adjunct faculty member. She holds a bachelor of science degree from Morehead State University and a master of science from the Florida Institute of Technology. She is pursuing a doctorate in education from East Tennessee State University.
The two professors have collaborated on several projects.
The college will confer 289 degrees and 171 technical certificates.
Associate of applied science degrees will be awarded to 99 students. This degree is designed for students to enter the workforce following graduation from Walters State. Popular majors include nursing, business management, computer and information technology and engineering technology.
Students who receive technical certificates are also prepared to go straight into jobs, with popular majors being law enforcement, culinary arts, pharmacy technician, basic and advanced emergency medical services.
Students receiving associate of science degrees usually transfer to complete a four-year degree. Popular majors for this degree include general science, accounting, health sciences, pre-engineering, psychology and criminal justice.
Ten students will receive associate of arts or associate of fine arts degrees. One student will receive the associate of science in teaching. These degrees are also designed to transfer.
Both ceremonies will be video streamed live and may be viewed at www.ws.edu.