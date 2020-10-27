Due to continuing COVID-19 concerns, Walters State Community College will host its December commencement online, a press release from the college said.
“Having a virtual commencement is the safest option at this time for our students, faculty and staff, and community members,” said Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walters State. “I know that students and their families may be disappointed. We are disappointed, too. At this time, we must base our decision on safety. We will work hard to make sure our fall graduates are celebrated appropriately.”
The college’s online commencement will celebrate the accomplishments of each graduate, the release said. Students can send in a photo, a video and a favorite quote. Names will appear on the screen one at a time, with academic honors noted. Graduates will soon be receiving information on how to participate through the college’s Senators Mail email system, according to the release.
Fall semester graduates will also have the opportunity to participate in an in-person spring commencement in May, 2021 if it is safe to gather in large groups at that time, the release said. Spring 2020 and summer 2020 graduates, whose commencements were moved online, will also be invited to participate in the spring 2021 ceremony.
More information will be shared on the college’s social media platforms and website as plans are formalized. According to the release the college expects 300 students to complete degrees or certificates this semester.