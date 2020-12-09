Walters State Community College will celebrate its 59th commencement with a virtual ceremony at 7 p.m. on Friday. The program can be viewed live at www.ws.edu.
The commencement speaker will be Ann Bowen, retired assistant vice president of student affairs and special assistant to the president for diversity at Walters State, a press release from the college said.
“We are honored to welcome Ann back for this commencement. Ann’s passion for diversity and inclusion created a welcoming campus. She worked to remove the obstacles that prevented individuals from attending and those that kept current students from succeeding,” said Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walters State.
According to the release, Bowen joined the college in 1981 and served until 2018, and in that time she helped create many of the services that students now depend on when assistance is needed.
She developed the Office of Disability Services and set a high standard in finding acceptable classroom aides, worked with the Veterans Services Office and the college’s Placement Services Office, and often worked with students needing emergency assistance, including those who found themselves without food or housing in the middle of a semester, the release said.
Bowen also established the college’s long tradition of celebrating Black History Month and found new ways to recruit students of color. She advised and supervised the college’s Affirmative Action Program.
Almost 400 students have completed degrees or technical certificates this year, the release said. The ceremony will be available for viewing on the college’s website for a week following the ceremony. It can also be viewed on the college’s YouTube channel.