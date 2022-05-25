The Walters State Community College’s Division of Workforce Training invites students to dive into underwater robotics this summer through underwater robotics camps at four locations, including Greeneville’s Niswonger Campus.
“We did this as part of the Talented and Gifted Program in January, and the students enjoyed it so much that they formed a team and recently completed at East Tennessee State University,” said Dr. Nicole Cardwell-Hampton, coordinator of youth programs for the division.
The four-day camps keep students busy both mentally and physically, a press release from Walters State said. Students work in teams to build, design and test a SeaMATE AngelFish ROV underwater robot. Camps also demonstrate how robots are used in the workforce.
Camps are planned as follows:
June 6-9 – Morristown Campus
June 13-16 – Claiborne County Campus
July 11-14 – Niswonger Campus
July 18-21 – Newport Center
The camps are funded by the Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs Foundation and the Niswonger Foundation STEM.LD.
Sponsors in Claiborne County include England Furniture, Homestead Trailers and First Century Bank. Morristown sponsors are Iatric Manufacturing, Delfort Group, Lakeway Publications and Iconex. Greene County sponsors are Parker Hannafin, ArtaZN, CNC Millwright and J & J Warehousing. Sponsors in Newport are England Furniture, CNC Millwright and J & J Warehousing, and Iatric Manufacturing.
Camps include all supplies, lunch, a camp T-shirt, transportation to the pool and a surprise or two, the release said.
The cost is $199. Cardwell-Hampton encourages parents to contact her as a number of scholarships and grants are available for each campus on a first-come, first-served basis. She may be reached at 423-585-6756 or Nicole.Cardwell-Hampton@ws.edu.