Dr. Nicole Cardwell-Hampton, coordinator of youth programs for Walters State’s Division of Workforce Training, shows Orry Lawson the underwater robot used in underwater robotics classes in the upcoming Talented and Gifted session. More than 35 courses are offered for students in grades five through eight.
Walters State’s Talented and Gifted Program is open for enrollment for the 2023 session.
This enrichment program is for students in grades five through eight and meets four consecutive Saturdays beginning Jan. 14. A limited number of scholarships are available.
Students can choose two of the 35 classes available. Returning favorites include drawing, acting, archery, chemistry, crime scene investigation, forensic science, marine biology, movie production, physics (launch rockets), pottery, robot wars, Muggle studies and web design.
New classes this year include Chinese, insects, Python TI Coding, scratchers (coding), VEX robotics and underwater robotics.
“The key to TAG’s success is updating our classes every year and allowing our students to choose the best classes,” said Dr. Nicole Cardwell-Hampton, coordinator of youth programs with the college’s Division of Workforce Training. “The classes really draw in students, and many return for the next year.”
All supplies are provided. Most classes are taught by Walters State professors in classrooms. The cost is $199. The deadline to register is Jan. 9. Classes are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.