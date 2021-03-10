Registration is open for the first Washington College Academy School Of Arts & Crafts High School Arts Day.
The arts day event will be April 10, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Washington College Academy campus, 116 Doak Lane, Limestone.
Students can choose between six focus areas: batik, alternative landscapes, copper for stained glass, capturing likeness in portrait drawing, mixed media and wheel throwing. Students will work with professional artists in their chosen focus.
The arts day is open to students in 10th-12th grades. The program costs $40 per student, including all materials and lunch. Classes will not exceed 10 students due to COVID-19 safety precautions in place at the academy.
The deadline to register is March 20.
For more information call 423-257-5151, email washingtoncollegeacademy@gmail.com or visit wca180.org.