Washington College Academy in Limestone, a historic college campus dating back to 1780, has announced classes scheduled for March, April and May.
MARCH WORKSHOPS
How To Use Your Sewing Machine: 101, March 10, 6-9 p.m.
Paint Night, March 16, 7-9 p.m.
Mermaids and Mythical Creatures: Adventures in Paper Mache Youth Level 3 grade, March 17 and 24 from 5-8 p.m.
Neat Pleats: Make A Kilt, March 19 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Wheel Throwing Basics, starting March 22, then every Tuesday and Thursday Until March 31 from 4-7 p.m.
Beginning Drawing For Young Children K-2 Youth Class, March 31 from 5-8 p.m.
APRIL WORKSHOPS
High School Day, April 2 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Wheel Throwing Basics, starting April 5 then every Tuesday and Thursday until April 14 from 4-7 p.m.
How To Use Your Sewing Machine 101, April 7 from 6-9 p.m.
Introduction To Colored Pencils for Adults, April 9 from 1-4 p.m.
Quilting Fundamentals, April 11-14 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. each day
Wheel Throwing Basics, starting April 19, then every Tuesday and Thursday until April 28 from 4-7 p.m.
Highland Wear Cape: April 21 from 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Neat Pleats: Make A Kilt, April 23 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
MAY WORKSHOPS
Highland Wear Cape, May 5 from 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Neat Pleats: Make A Kilt, May 7 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
How To Use Your Sewing Machine 101, May 26 from 6-9 p.m.
Traditional Flintknapping, May 28 and June 4 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Magical Cosplay Wizard Robes, May 28 and May 29 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. both days
Visit the academy’s website at www.wca1780.org to find out more information on each class and to register. New classes are being added weekly.
For more information, call Jennifer Rasnake at 423-257-5151