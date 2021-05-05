Registration for Camp Creativity at Washington College Academy School Of Arts & Crafts continues until May 15.
The elementary camp will be for students in grades 3-5 and will be June 14-18, and the junior high camp, for students in grades 6-8, will be July 12-16. Both camps will take place at the Washington College Academy campus from 9 a.m. to noon on the designated days, according to a press release.
Students will have the opportunity to work with professional artists in five focus areas, and they may choose four areas to work on, the release said. The focus areas are drawing, painting, sculpture, print making and textiles.
Each class will not exceed 10 students.
Washington College Academy is offering a discount due to the pandemic, making the cost for the camps $155 including materials, the release said.
Parents wishing to stay while children are in class may stay in a hospitality room on campus.
The Washington College Academy campus is located at 116 Doak Lane in Limestone.
For more information call 423-257-5151, email washingtoncollegeacademy@gmail.com, or visit wca180.org.