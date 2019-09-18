West Greene NHS

Two seniors and 24 juniors were recently inducted into the Anna Sue Ward Chapter of the National Honor Society at West Greene High School. Inducted were, front row from left, Brooke Atchison, Christine Dykes, Ethan Caraway, Cameron Fillers, Cierra Lavergne, Christopher Bolton and Tevin Shelton. Middle row, from left, are Kayla Thornburg, Christianna Ricker, Bailee Rose, Isabelle Frisenda, Hannah Collins, Maggie Justis, Lillie Jones, Emily Miller, Kassie Strong, Alisiah Begines and Andrew Tipton. Back row, from left, are Lindsey Blazer, Madison Greenelle, I’slin Crum, Skylar Johnson, Brooke Kilday, Caleb King, Madison Hinkle and Cole Phillips.

 Photo Special To The Sun