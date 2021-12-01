The West Greene High School “Pride of the Herd” Band recently completed the 2021 marching season with their fall show titled “Perseverance,” in honor of America’s return to space exploration.
The band won several awards in three regional competitions, according to a press release.
Awards earned by the WGHS Band during the 2021 marching season include:
Music in the Castle — TN High School
- 1st place Drum Major
- 2nd place Percussion
- 3rd place Music
- 3rd place Effect
Appalachian Classic — West Ridge High School
- 1st place Drum Major
Alcoa Marching Contest — Alcoa High School
- Superior Rating
- 1st place Band
- 1st place Drum Major
- 2nd place Color Guard
- 2nd place Percussion
The band is under the direction of Mathew Williams as director and Gregory Fay as assistant director. Charlie Stroud was drum major for the fall marching season, with assistance from Kylie Sparks as assistant drum major.
“The band has done a tremendous job returning to marching band after a year interrupted by COVID-19. Our show title ‘Perseverance’, in honor of the landing on Mars, could not have been a better description of how these students worked throughout the season,” said Williams.
Both the West Greene High School and West Greene Middle School bands, as well as choruses from both schools, will present their annual winter concert Dec. 13 in the gymnasium at West Greene High School.
Musical selections will include holiday classics such as “Feliz Navidad,” traditional Christmas carols, music from “The Polar Express” and by Alvin and the Chipmunks, the release said.
The concert is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the performance will begin at 7 p.m.
Call 422-4061 for more information.