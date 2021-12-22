Dec. 11 was “Christmas on the Range” at West Greene High School, in which the school FFA chapter and student council hosted the community for family friendly activities. Other school clubs including Tennessee Tomorrow, National Honor Society, Art Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), as well as several faculty and staff members from the school, assisted with the event, a press release from the school said. The event included Santa, Whoville and the Grinch, seven photo stations, arts and crafts and a story corner with the English and Spanish departments. Attendees were invited to watch “The Grinch” in the school gym afterwards. The release said the school chapter of FFA, formerly Future Farmers of America and now known as the National FFA Organization, plans to continue Christmas on the Range next year.
