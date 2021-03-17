West Greene National Honor Society members Ethan Caraway and Kaytelyn Solomon helped collect pajamas donated for the Noah Nation Foundation Pajama Drive in memory of former club member Isaac Long. West Greene students, faculty and staff donated 89 pairs of pajamas for “Noah Nation” in memory of Long, who fought childhood cancer, according to a release from the school. The Noah Nation Foundation has been formed to create “warrior” and “warrior princess” medically adapted pajamas using Velcro, snaps and plastic zippers to make treatment more comfortable for children.