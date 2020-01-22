WGHS National Honor Society Conducts Drive To Help Children Fighting Cancer Jan 22, 2020 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email West Greene National Honor Society members Baylee Rose, Hannah Watson and Olivia Gross sort pajamas that were donated in a recent collection drive in memory of former member Isaac Long. West Greene students, faculty and staff of West Greene donated 54 pairs of pajamas for “Noah Nation” in memory of Long, who fought childhood cancer, according to a release from the school. The Noah Nation Foundation has been formed to create “warrior” and “warrior princess” medically adapted pajamas using Velcro, snaps and plastic zippers to make treatment more comfortable for children. Photo Special To The Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recent FREE e-Pubs Greeneville Marketplace Businesses General Morgan Inn 111 N Main St, Greeneville, TN 37743 423-787-1000 Currently Open Website Heritage Community Bank 114 W Church St, Greeneville, TN 37745 423-636-5000 Currently Open Website Greeneville Reds 135 Shiloh Road, Greeneville, TN 37745 423-609-7400 Website Spherion 2513 Wesley Street, Johnson City, TN 37601 423-283-0607 Currently Open Website Gateway Ford Lincoln Nissan 1055 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Greeneville, TN 37745 423-639-5151 Currently Open Greeneville Sun 121 W Summer St, Greeneville, TN 37743 423-638-4181 Currently Open Website Life Care Center Of Greeneville 725 Crum St., Greeneville, TN 37743 423-639-8131 Currently Open Website Find a local business Archives Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. You must be a six-day-per-week subscriber to The Greeneville Sun and be registered on this website.