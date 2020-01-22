West Greene pajama drive

West Greene National Honor Society members Baylee Rose, Hannah Watson and Olivia Gross sort pajamas that were donated in a recent collection drive in memory of former member Isaac Long. West Greene students, faculty and staff of West Greene donated 54 pairs of pajamas for “Noah Nation” in memory of Long, who fought childhood cancer, according to a release from the school. The Noah Nation Foundation has been formed to create “warrior” and “warrior princess” medically adapted pajamas using Velcro, snaps and plastic zippers to make treatment more comfortable for children.

 Photo Special To The Sun