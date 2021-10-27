The West Greene High School Student Council sponsored its first Trunk or Treat on Saturday night in the parking lot of the school. Several clubs and sports teams at the school decorated their trunks in various themes and gave out candy to over 200 hundred kids in the community, according to an announcement from the school. The kids were also able to enjoy several games and live music. The student council expressed thanks to the community for coming out and supporting them on the fun night.
