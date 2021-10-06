Two seniors and 19 juniors were recently inducted into the Anna Sue Ward Chapter of the National Honor Society at West Greene High School. Pictured in the front row are inductees Madison Cox, Abigail Mackey, Koralee Knight, Emily Cinnamon, Madalyn Davis, Madison Brown, Anna Grace Parlapiano and Caroline Combs. In the middle row are Cheyenne Foulks, Kinsley Ellenberg, Austin Wampler and Kaitlynn Atkins. In the back row are Taylor Lawson, Macy Hinkle, Cassie Akers and Collin Caldwell. Kaylee Alverado, Kaylee Laughlin, Mary Laughlin, Kailey Ripley and Gavin Wilhoit are not pictured but were also inducted into the National Honor Society.