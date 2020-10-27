Six seniors and fifteen juniors were recently inducted into the Anna Sue Ward Chapter of the National Honor Society at West Greene High School. In the front row, from left, are Hope Williams, Olivia Lawrence, Emily Bohms and Shanna Ridley. In the second row are Jamie Sauls, Erickah Laughlin, Kaeden Williams, Kylie Sparks, Blair Shelton, Cory Hinkle, Jezea Maxey, Eli Case, Drew Morrison and Jonathon Douthat. In the back row are Alyssa Booth, Zackary Johnson, Dacota Wood, Mason Bohms, Kaytelyn Solomon and Emily Swatzell.