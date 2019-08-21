Greeneville Reds WGHS Visit

Members of the Greeneville Reds baseball team and representatives from the minor league organization’s front office visited West Greene High School Aug. 13 to speak to Mark Bowles’ Principles of Business class. The team’s representatives talked to the students about work ethic and principles involved in running a business on a daily basis. Players and front office staff also answered questions. Pictured from along with the WGHS students are Rece Hines, Ivan Johnson, Paige Roberts, and Kristen Atwell, beginning third from left in the back row.

 Photo Special To The Sun