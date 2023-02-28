WGMS Gives To Ronald McDonald House Feb 28, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email West Greene Middle School Junior Beta Club members include, from left, front row: Alya Self, Hilary Harrison, and Brayden Reedy; and back row: Maci Golden, Aleea Aiken, and Journey Lamons. Photo Special To The Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The West Greene Middle School Junior Beta Club recently participated in the "Hearts for the House" fundraiser benefitting the Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House.The Beta Club members collected $772 to donate to the Ronald McDonald House.The WGMS Junior Beta Club volunteers for several organizations. Members have contributed approximately 90 hours of service to the community.The Ronald McDonald house supports children and families of seriously ill children who stay at the house. This project benefits families in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Benefit Meal, Auction Set March 4 For Jeremy Cutshaw Mother Of Caitlin Crum Still Seeks Answers In 2021 Death New Tractor Supply Store Nearing Completion Overturned Tractor-Trailer Forces Newport Highway Detours Ask Chef Mary: Shrimp & Grits: A Southern Tradition Rooted In Black History