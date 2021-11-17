West Greene Middle School’s Junior Beta Club completed a service project in September during which students collected items including pillows, bed-in-a-bag sets, undergarments and toiletries to donate to the Isaiah 117 House of Greeneville. The purpose of the Beta Club is to “promote the ideals of academic achievement, character, leadership and service among elementary and secondary school students,” an announcement from the school said. From left are James Miller, Brayson Majors, Jasmine Bunch, Addi Kate Killion, Braden Reedy and Colt Daniels.