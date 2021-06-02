West Greene Middle School has been recognized as a National Beta School of Merit for the 2020-21 school year, an announcement from the school said.
The National Beta School of Merit award is given to honor a club’s dedication and commitment to academic excellence, the announcement said. It also said West Greene Middle was among 29% of Beta Clubs across the country to receive the award this year.
West Greene Middle earned the recognition by offering National Beta to students in all grades and including members from all grade levels in the school’s Beta Club.
“We are thrilled to be recognized nationally for the hard work that our club and sponsors have done this school year,” Beta sponsor Jan Bible said.